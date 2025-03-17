India: Kim Kardashian Loses Another Diamond Amid Ambani Wedding, Sparking Debate
Kim Kardashian was sparkling in diamonds on her very first trip to India, until one suddenly fell off and disappeared. In the March 13 episode of The Kardashians, fans watched as Kim, 44, and her sister Khloé, 40, explored the vibrant city of Mumbai. The sisters attended the extravagant wedding of billionaire heir Anant Ambani, son of Asia’s richest man, and Radhika Merchant.
Kim Kardashian had a little oops moment when she lost a diamond during her first-ever trip to India.
The wedding she attended wasn’t just any wedding—it was the ultimate star-studded affair. Big names like Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, Mark Zuckerber were all there. And if that wasn’t enough, Rihanna and Justin Bieber even flew in to perform during the pre-wedding celebrations.
Kim and Khloé Kardashian were also on the exclusive guest list, and their whirlwind 48-hour adventure in India was featured in this week’s episode of The Kardashians. The sisters hit the ground running with outfit fittings right after landing at midnight.
For the multi-day wedding, they turned heads in stunning looks from top Indian designers like Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani. And, of course, they went all out with the bling—reportedly dripping in over 1,000 carats of diamonds, emeralds, and pearls from their longtime friend and jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.
But in true Kardashian fashion, the night came with a little drama. This time, in the form of a missing diamond.
Right in the middle of the packed venue, the sisters suddenly realized one of Kim’s diamonds had fallen off. They searched everywhere, checking the floor, her outfit, and even inside her skirt, but the gem had completely vanished. Kim started stressing over the thought of having to pay for it, while Khloé tried to figure out exactly when it disappeared.
Even with the mini crisis, the sisters couldn’t resist pausing for a few photos while others searched for the lost jewel. They insisted they were definitely concerned, but with so many perfect backdrops around, they couldn’t just not take advantage of the moment.
Of course, the internet had plenty to say about the whole situation.
Many weren’t exactly sympathetic, with some rolling their eyes and joking that they were so over Kim and her diamond dilemmas.
And yes, longtime fans couldn’t help but bring up the infamous Keeping Up With the Kardashians moment when Kim lost her diamond earring in the ocean during a Bora Bora vacation.
Years later, Kim revealed that Kylie actually found the earring after diving back into the ocean with goggles. She reassured everyone that the waters in Bora Bora were that clear. Even now, whenever she’s near water, fans still ask if she ever found her missing diamond.