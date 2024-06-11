Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Beach Day With Daughter Malti, 2, and Everyone Notices Same Sweet Thing

Priyanka Chopra and her darling daughter Malti are basking in the summer sun at the beach. The adorable video shared by Mom on IG has melted hearts with over 1 million likes. And now, everyone's spotting one incredibly sweet detail.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a really nice time at the beach with her daughter. It was Sunday, June 9, when Priyanka shared a video on Instagram of her and her adorable 2-year-old girl, Malti, having fun together. Priyanka, who is married to Nick Jonas, wrote in the caption, “Sundays like this ❤️😍🙏🏽 grateful.”

In the video, Priyanka was sitting on the sandy beach while Malti played in the water nearby. Malti looked so cute in her turquoise swimsuit and pink hat as she ran around and took breaks to rest. It seemed like a perfect day for the two of them to bond and enjoy some quality time together by the sea.

Other clips showed the little girl walking past the words "MAMA MALTI" written in the sand and playing beside her mom as she relaxed on the beach. Priyanka also recorded herself walking closely behind Malti as she smiled at the camera. A final sweet moment captured the mother-daughter pair snoozing in bed after their enjoyable day out.

Priyanka and singer Jonas, who is 32 years old, welcomed their daughter Malti through a surrogate on January 15, 2022. Malti had to spend her first 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) before finally coming home just in time for Mother's Day.

Priyanka's beach day with Malti happened shortly after she took her 2-year-old to work with her on the set of her upcoming movie, The Bluff, while filming in Australia. On June 5, Priyanka shared photos on her Instagram Stories of her daughter drawing on a mannequin head while joining her mom in the makeup trailer.

The comment section flooded with sweet comments. People kept noticing that baby Malti looks just like her mother, Chopra. One person commented: "Like mother like daughter!" and the other also noted: "She looks just like you🥺💖✨". "Same vibes," noticed another fan.