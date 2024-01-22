Priyanka Chopra Honors “Miracle” Daughter Malti on Her 2nd Birthday With Temple Visit (Photos)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is happily celebrating her daughter Malti’s second birthday. The actress, 41, shared a post on Instagram featuring snapshots of Malti’s festivities after turning two. In the first picture, Malti looks adorable in a love heart-patterned outfit with a traditional Indian floral garland. Let’s see more photos together.

Chopra Jonas captioned the post, expressing Malti as their “miracle.”

“She is our miracle. And she is 2. ❤️🙏🏽,” wrote Priyanka. In the following picture, the Chopra Jonas family is seen celebrating their daughter’s milestone with a visit to a temple. Another snapshot captures the adorable youngster seemingly captivated by an Elmo character.

A fourth image shows a stylish Malti emerging from a tinsel curtain, sporting a birthday tiara and heart-shaped sunglasses. Adding a personal touch, Chopra Jonas included affectionate pictures of herself and Jonas, her husband since 2018.

Despite being just two years old, Malti seems to have made some famous friends, with supermodel Naomi Campbell leaving a sweet comment, “Happy birthday ❤️🎂❤️🎂,” under the post.

Earlier in the week, the lucky toddler enjoyed a Sesame Street-themed party. Proud dad Nick shared a carousel of snapshots from the celebration on Instagram, captioning it, “Our little angel is 2 years old ❤️.”



The party, centered around Elmo, also saw the presence of Nick’s brothers Joe Jonas and Frankie Jonas, along with Joe’s girlfriend Anna Olson. Nick’s Instagram post featured the Stevie Wonder tune, “Happy Birthday.”

The celebrations for little Malti follow her mom’s reflection on the past year.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas admitted that 2023 left her feeling “spent” as she welcomed the arrival of 2024 with her family. The Chopra Jonas family ushered in the New Year while vacationing in Mexico, where Priyanka took some time to rejuvenate her soul.

Malti, welcomed by Chopra Jonas and Jonas via surrogate on January 15, 2022, spent her initial 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) before finally making it home just in time for Mother’s Day. Prior to Malti’s arrival, Chopra Jonas openly discussed her and Jonas’ eagerness to start a family. In a February 2022 interview, she emphasized that kids were a “big part” of the future they envisioned together.