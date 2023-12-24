What Happened to Justin Bieber: Update After His Facial Paralysis Diagnosis

In 2022, alarming reports surfaced on the Internet, revealing that Justin Bieber had to cancel his concerts due to health issues. Concerned fans began questioning the reason behind this development, asking, “What happened to Justin Bieber?” The 29-year-old celebrity addressed the situation in an Instagram video, explaining that he was experiencing facial paralysis as a result of being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The video clearly showed how the singer could not move the right side of his face.

Health problems

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face... So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face,” the singer started his video explanation. Medical experts describe Ramsay Hunt syndrome as a condition where a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near the ears. In June 2022, three shows of Bieber’s Justice World Tour, which commenced in February, were announced to be postponed. “It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” the Canadian-born singer elaborated in the three-minute video, pointing to the right side of his face.

Requesting patience from his fans, he admitted he is “physically, obviously, not capable of doing” the upcoming shows. While smiling and blinking, he demonstrated to his 290 million followers that the right side of his face remained immobile. “This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but, obviously, my body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down,” he stated. “I hope you guys understand. I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do.” Bieber mentioned engaging in facial exercises to return to normal but expressed uncertainty about the duration of his recovery. According to the Mayo Clinic in the US, Ramsay Hunt syndrome, aside from the painful shingles rash, can lead to facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear. While symptoms are typically temporary, they can become permanent for some individuals. The clinic notes that the inability to close one eyelid may cause eye pain and blurred vision, with the condition being more common in individuals over 60 years old.

An upbeat update on his recovery from facial paralysis

Nine months after revealing his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, Justin Bieber shared a joyful update on his recovery. In the captivating video, he was seen wearing a stylish ensemble, featuring a striking blue puffer vest paired elegantly with a cozy gray hoodie. Engaging with his fans, he deliberately moved his eyes around, offering a visual testament to the remarkable progress in his recovery. The video concluded with a heartwarming and confident smile, serving as a reassuring gesture to his dedicated followers regarding his ongoing journey to wellness. As the clip was reshared by a fan account, an outpouring of well-wishes flooded the comments section, with fans expressing admiration for his infectious smile. One fan enthusiastically exclaimed, “His smile,” while another fondly remarked, “his smile was always perfect.”

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/East News

Reflecting on the timeline of events, the postponement of Justin’s Justice World Tour in September 2022, prompted by health concerns, led to the subsequent cancellation of the remaining tour dates in February 2023. Fans were formally notified via email that the remaining 70 shows would be canceled to give Justin the necessary time and space to prioritize his health and well-being. “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice tour,” Justin wrote on Instagram in September 2022.

In 2020 singer revealed that he has Lyme disease

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the first time that the artist has faced a serious health problem and fans asked a disturbing question, “What Happened to Justin Bieber?” In January 2020, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to reveal his battle with both Lyme Disease and chronic mononucleosis. Despite facing criticism about his appearance, he explained the underlying health issues he had been dealing with, affecting his skin, brain function, energy, and overall well-being. Bieber announced his intention to share more about his journey through a documentary series on YouTube. In his statement, he acknowledged the challenging past couple of years but expressed optimism about receiving the right treatment for these serious illnesses, emphasizing his determination to come back stronger than ever. The use of a euphemism for a negative comment in his Instagram post is noteworthy. Suffering from Lyme Disease can indeed have visible effects on a person’s appearance, and the disease itself is challenging. It originates from the bite of a blacklegged tick, also known as the deer tick (Ixodes scapularis), which can quietly latch onto the skin during outdoor activities. His post shed light on the physical and emotional toll of these health struggles, while Bieber remains hopeful about overcoming the hurdles posed by these illnesses.

A year later, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber’s wife, discussed the insights she gained from his experience with Lyme disease. The 27-year-old model appeared as a guest on the Women’s Health UK podcast, Going for Goal, where she shared that her husband’s health challenges have heightened her awareness of any potential issues she might be facing. “I think with the Lyme disease and that situation, it definitely makes you more aware of your health, and I think it makes you pay more attention to how you feel and different symptoms,” Hailey expressed. She went on to discuss the complexities of Lyme disease, noting that some people doubt its existence. Hailey, having experienced it herself without divulging details, emphasized the importance of finding healthcare professionals committed to addressing underlying health issues. “My husband has it and deals with it very deeply. I think it’s about finding the right doctors who believe in getting to the bottom of any health issues that you might have,” she added.

Personal life

Hailey Bieber has demonstrated unwavering loyalty to her husband over the years, showcasing the enduring power of love in their journey. The romantic involvement between Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had its share of on-and-off phases, long before they solidified their commitment as a married couple. Their initial encounter occurred in the late aughts, leading to the development of a casual romance that they chose to keep private. Despite their efforts for discretion, fans couldn’t help but be captivated by their relationship. Following a breakup and an unexpected reconciliation that transformed into a whirlwind engagement, Justin officially pronounced Hailey as his wife in a September 2018 ceremony at a New York City courthouse. A more formal wedding took place a year later, surrounded by friends and family. From the widely publicized South Carolina wedding to their plans for parenthood, the comprehensive history of this couple reveals the evolution of their relationship over time.

November 2009: First meeting.

Hailey Bieber owes a debt of gratitude to her father, Stephen, for playing a pivotal role in connecting her with her future spouse. Remarkably, there exists recorded footage of their initial encounter, unfolding backstage at The Today Show. At that time, Hailey and Justin, both in their teenage years, exchanged a brief handshake that would go on to define the beginning of a captivating history between them. As the popular adage goes, what ensued after that momentous meeting became an unfolding tale of love and connection, shaping the trajectory of their lives in ways they could not have anticipated.

February 2016: The couple announced their relationship.

After many years of friendship, the couple begin dating. Hailey and Justin disclosed that their relationship was casual. Speaking to E!, Hailey emphasized, “We are not an exclusive couple.” Simultaneously, in an interview with GQ, Justin expressed his affection for Hailey, referring to her as “someone I really love.” However, he added that he didn’t “want to be held down by anything,” indicating a desire for a relationship without constraints or limitations.

August 2016: Breakup. Justin goes back to Selena.

Hailey and Justin concluded their brief romantic involvement. According to People, Justin took a step further by unfollowing Hailey on Instagram, a move coinciding with the initiation of his new relationship with Sofia Richie. Following their separation, Hailey and Justin completely lost contact for nearly two years. In 2020, reflecting on their time apart, Hailey shared her perspective with ELLE, stating, “Our lives seemed to be going in very different directions.” She added, “I actually think—now that I look back at it being married—that it was a good thing for the two of us, very healthy.” During the period of discord between Justin and Hailey, the singer reignited his romance with Selena in November 2017. However, by March 2018, the chapter of Jelena came to a definitive close.

May — July 2018: Hailey and Justin are back together.

In May, Hailey revealed that she had resumed communication with Justin. Speaking to The Times UK, she remarked, “We went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends. We’ve moved past that.” In July, amidst swirling rumors of the couple’s engagement, Justin confirmed the news on Instagram. He shared two endearing portraits with his new fiancée, accompanied by a heartfelt caption expressing his deep love for Hailey. Justin wrote, “Hailey, I am soooo in love with everything about you. So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you.” Joining in the celebration, Hailey expressed her gratitude on Twitter, stating, “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness, but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!”

September 2018: Preparation for the wedding.

Fast-forward to September 2018, merely two months after their engagement, TMZ captured photographs of the couple entering New York City’s Marriage Bureau. The following day, People reported that Hailey and Justin had obtained their marriage license, officially marking them as husband and wife. However, amidst the media buzz, Hailey took to Twitter to address the speculation, stating, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!”

November 2018: The couple finally confirms their marriage status.

In November 2018, the couple definitively confirmed their marital status. Justin took to Instagram, sharing a photo of himself and Hailey with the caption “My wife is awesome.” The very next day, Hailey made a symbolic change, updating her last name to Bieber on all of her social media accounts. Moving to August 2019, TMZ reported breaking news that a second wedding ceremony was on the horizon. This revelation came after the date had undergone multiple adjustments. TMZ obtained a photo of a save-the-date card, disclosing that the ceremonious event was slated for September 30 in South Carolina. This signaled another significant chapter in the couple’s ongoing journey of commitment and celebration.

September 2019: Mr. and Mrs. Bieber married a second time.

In September 2019, Mr. and Mrs. Bieber reaffirmed their commitment by exchanging vows once again. People unveiled the intricate details of their ceremony, which took place at Somerset Chapel in Bluffton, South Carolina. Against the backdrop of a setting sun, the couple not only exchanged vows but also Tiffany & Co. wedding bands. The guest list included stars like Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone, and Jaden Smith, creating a truly star-studded affair. Justin, reveling in the bliss of marriage, shared photographs from the couple’s reception the following day. As October 2019 unfolded, the Biebers continued to share glimpses of their significant day. Hailey showcased her stunning Off-White by Virgil Abloh wedding dress, complete with an elaborate train inscribed with the poignant phrase “till death do us part.” Justin complimented the occasion in a Celine tuxedo.

Now

What happened to Justin Bieber’s personal life at that time?



On September 13, 2023, the couple celebrated the 5th anniversary of their wedding. Justin shared a bunch of photos accompanied by a heartfelt caption, “To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big, baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being.”