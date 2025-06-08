14 Prom Photos From Back When Phones Had Cords and Hair Had Height

23 hours ago

Prom is a chance to feel truly glamorous—almost like royalty. For many girls, it’s an event they prepare for with great excitement, often picking out the perfect dress, hairstyle, and makeup well in advance, much like they would for a wedding. We thought it would be fascinating to take a look at how prom styles have evolved across different countries and decades.

1. “My parents at mom’s prom 1958.”

2. “Yearbook photo from prom 1996, just before we faced teenage pregnancy.”

3. “Prom 1959 to 2022: Grandma is still serving looks.”

4. “My dad with his prom date (not my mom, she hates this picture), 1980.”

5. “Prom. Me 1980s/My mom 1960s.”

6. “My mom with her prom date (and her afro) in 1976.”

7. “My beloved grandparents at their prom in 1954.”

8. “Me and my wife. Prom night 1992.”

9. “My dad at prom in the 70s looking like Willy Wonka.”

10. “Prom in the Midwest, 1972.”

11. “Getting that big 80’s Prom dress in my boyfriend’s big car.”

12. “That time in 1989 when I was short and had a mullet, and my buddy took a soap star to prom.”

13. “My grandparents at their prom (late 1940s) and on their wedding day (1950).”

14. “My parents at prom, 1970s.”

Speaking of the last century, we couldn’t help but take a trip back to 1989—the year the Internet was born. It’s wild to think how far we’ve come since then! If you’re in the mood for more nostalgia, check out these 19 events from 35 years ago that feel like they happened in a completely different universe.

Preview photo credit bubblegumprincesss / Reddit

