19 Events That Happened 35 Years Ago, but It Seems They Took Place in Another Universe

In March 1989, the Internet was actually invented. Tim Berners-Lee developed a project that is now known as the World Wide Web. This web, designed for the exchange of information between scientists around the world, has grown into something so global that many people can no longer imagine their lives without it. So we decided to take a look back at what else was happening that year.

1. Tim Burton’s Batman starring Michael Keaton was released. The film was a resounding success and was praised by both audiences and critics.

2. In March 1989, the happy couple Demi Moore and Bruce Willis stole the spotlight on the red carpet of the Academy Awards.

ASSOCIATED PRESS / East News , B4859 / Avalon / Photoshot / East News

“Although the actors filed for divorce in 2000, they maintain a friendly relationship.”

3. On June 23, 1989, the movie Honey, I Shrunk the Kids entered the theaters. It became the highest-grossing Disney film of all time.

4. A close-up image of the planet Neptune was taken.

5. Daniel Radcliffe was born on the 23rd of July. And now he's a father himself.

6. Harry Melling was born a little earlier that year, March 17.

7. Steve Jobs was chosen the Entrepreneur of the Decade by Inc.

8. On December 17, 1989, the first episode of The Simpsons animated series was aired.

9. Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder started dating and got engaged a year later.

10. The romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally... was released.

11. The basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar finished his career.

12. On May 11, 1989, the last episode of the legendary soap opera Dynasty was released.

13. Little Elijah Wood made his first movie appearance in the legendary Back to the Future Part II.

14. One of the favorite cartoons of our childhood and youth, The Little Mermaid, was released.

15. Hayao Miyazaki's Kiki's Delivery Service was released this year too.

16. Michael Jackson became the first recipient ever of the achievement award at the American Music Awards.

17. One of the greatest romantic movies ever, Say Anything, entered the theaters.

18. Dustin Hoffman won an Oscar for his role of Raymond Babbitt in Rain Man.

19. The movie Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was released.

