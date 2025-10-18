My Husband Made Me Care for His Sick Mother, So I Served a Payback He Won’t Forget

Dear Bright Side,



My MIL, 78, can’t be left alone but refuses to live in a nursing home. She keeps forgetting things, and her health is not great.

So, my husband brought her here, to our house, without my consent. I said, “I have enough burdens! I’m not a free nurse!” He replied, “She got us this home! Show some gratitude!”

I just smiled and took care of her that first day. But then, at night, when he slept, I very quietly went into my closet and packed my things.



The next day, he froze when he found out that I was leaving the house.

I told him, “It’s either me or her!”

He looked shocked as I continued: “All those years I’ve been cooking, cleaning, and doing your laundry for free, but you’ve never shown me any gratitude. If you’re an expert at gratitude, then show it to your mom by taking care of her all by yourself.”



It’s been 3 days since I left. My husband has been calling me, begging me to come back because he feels overwhelmed with all the housework and taking care of his mom all at the same time.



Now I am wondering if I did the right thing. I don’t want to lose my marriage of 18 years over this.

Did I overreact by refusing to have my MIL live in our house? Am I being irrational?





Yours,

Maggie