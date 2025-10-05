I Said No to Babysitting My Half-Siblings—I’m Nobody’s Free Nanny
A man shared a story on Reddit about how he refused to babysit his younger half-siblings, which forced his stepmother to cancel her doctor’s appointment. The teen explained that he had already been scheduled to work that day and didn’t want to jeopardize his job. What followed was a heated family conflict about responsibility, childcare, and priorities.
Stepmom asked him to cancel work for childcare.
The 17-year-old said that two days before his Saturday shift, his dad’s wife Heather told him he needed to stay home and babysit. She had a doctor’s appointment, and with three children under the age of three, she needed someone to watch them.
But the teenager was firm about his decision. “I told her I wasn’t calling out, and she’d need to find someone else,” he wrote. His father disagreed, saying his own job was more important and that his son should “enjoy the day of being a big brother.”
The teen left early for work to avoid babysitting.
On the morning of the appointment, the teen didn’t stick around. He skipped breakfast at home, left early for work, and ate somewhere else so he wouldn’t be cornered into watching the kids. Heather was already getting ready when he walked out.
He shared that Heather tried calling him ten times in the morning and later blew up his phone again at lunch, along with several texts from his dad. The messages claimed he had cost Heather her appointment and left the family in a tough spot, but he ignored them all.
Parents furious after missed appointment.
When he got home that afternoon, Heather immediately started yelling. She accused him of being fully aware of her doctor’s appointment and choosing to ignore it. “My only response was she knew I wasn’t calling out of work,” he explained, adding that she even tried to take away his phone.
His father came home later and was equally upset. He gave a long lecture about family responsibility and how, as a member of the household, the teen owed it to everyone to help out. His father also said the siblings “didn’t deserve to be walked out on like that.”
Teen plans to leave home and go no contact.
The teenager made it clear that he doesn’t regret his decision. He said he refused to apologize and went back to work the next day like normal. For him, the bigger picture is about independence and getting away from his family environment.
He admitted that he focuses so much on school and work because he wants to save money, move out, and eventually go no contact. While his dad knows about this plan, the teen believes he doesn’t actually take it seriously, but he insists that he does.
What people think.
- “I think your dad should take his own advice, he needs to start working on family relationships with you before he has none left. Because you are in a family doesn’t mean they get to take advantage of you and force you to call out of work. They need to find someone else to do childcare when you are not available.” © ForwardPlenty / Reddit
- “It made me laugh that you just walked out. No, you told them you’re not taking the day off work, and they need to sort themselves out. They didn’t listen. It’s on them.
I get 3 kids is a lot of work, but they’re her kids, so if no one can look after them, then she’s gotta take them with her to the doctor’s appointment or reschedule.” © PeanutButterFriez / Reddit
- “They are your stepsiblings, not your children. As parents, it is up to your dad and Heather to arrange child care for their children. She knew on Thursday, which meant that she had time to arrange it.” © glzq / Reddit
- “So, he says your siblings and stepmom didn’t deserve this happening to them. Well, neither did you deserve to be told to call out of work. They had plenty of time to figure out alternative child care as soon as you told them no.” © Hot_Lemon8733 / Reddit
