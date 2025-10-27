I Refused My Friend’s Classes, and She Took My Refusal Way Too Seriously

Hello Bright Side,

This happened a couple weeks back. My friend, a language teacher, always thought her job was more respectable than mine as a tour guide. She often made little comments about how she “used her brain more” while I “just showed people around.” I brushed it off, even though her accent was heavy, and I’d heard from others that her students sometimes complained about using wrong phrases.

I needed tutoring for my job. One day, she offered to give me lessons, for free. I politely turned her down, saying I’d rather work with someone who had a bit more experience in pronunciation training. I meant no harm, but I could tell she didn’t like that answer. She just smiled, but her behavior changed after that.

A few weeks later, I started noticing strange comments about me on our office forum, things like how “some guides don’t even speak properly” or “some people only keep their jobs because of luck.” At first, I laughed it off.

But then a coworker told me one of the usernames posting those things. And it sounded a lot like my friend’s old nickname. When I read the comments again, I realized the phrasing was too familiar. It sounded exactly like something she’d once said to me in person.