My Son Cheated and Left His Family for His Mistress, So I Taught Him a Lesson

But everything changed when I discovered my son had been cheating. My heart broke when I learned that, before his divorce was even finalized, he had already proposed to his mistress. The papers weren’t through yet, so legally he was still married to his wife.



In my eyes, that made everything worse, because he didn’t even wait for one chapter to close before starting another. I couldn’t believe my son (my son!) would betray not only his wife but also his child. I was furious, and I told him straight to his face that I didn’t approve.