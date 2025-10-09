My Son Cheated and Left His Family for His Mistress, So I Taught Him a Lesson
My son’s wife was an orphan with no family. She cared for their child with such love, and over time, she became like a daughter to me. I supported her the way I wished someone had supported her growing up, and I was grateful she trusted me.
But everything changed when I discovered my son had been cheating. My heart broke when I learned that, before his divorce was even finalized, he had already proposed to his mistress. The papers weren’t through yet, so legally he was still married to his wife.
In my eyes, that made everything worse, because he didn’t even wait for one chapter to close before starting another. I couldn’t believe my son (my son!) would betray not only his wife but also his child. I was furious, and I told him straight to his face that I didn’t approve.
On the day of his wedding to this new woman, I made a very deliberate choice. I walked in holding my granddaughter’s hand, and I took my seat next to his ex-wife. I had asked her to come with me on purpose, because I wanted it to be crystal clear that my loyalty was with her and the child, not with my son’s reckless decisions.
She didn’t come to celebrate: she came because I invited her, as a sign of solidarity and support. When my son saw us sitting together, his face turned red with shame. I didn’t give him a blessing, and I didn’t give him a smile. My presence there wasn’t about him: it was about standing by the woman he had wronged and showing my granddaughter that family means loyalty, not lies.
Thank you so much, Margaret, for opening up and trusting us with such a personal story. Your letter shows just how deeply a mother can be torn when her child makes choices that clash with her own values. Supporting your daughter-in-law and granddaughter in such a visible, public way was powerful, and it sent a clear message about where your heart lies.
That said, while your anger is understandable, remember that your son is still your son. With time, there may be a chance to rebuild some form of communication, not to excuse his actions, but to keep the door open for your grandchild’s sake. For now, standing by the people who showed you love and honesty is a brave and admirable decision, and it proves that family isn’t only about blood; it’s about trust and respect.