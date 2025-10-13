I Refuse to Forgive My Husband After He Secretly Gave Away Our Retirement Savings

Hey Bright Side,

After 40 years of saving and finally retiring, I was thrilled to finally spend my days traveling and enjoying life with my husband. But just two months in, I noticed half our retirement savings had vanished.

When I confronted him, he sheepishly confessed he had “invested” the money with a friend, and, of course, it was gone. I don’t know where, but the money was gone. My heart sank, and I was furious, but I knew freaking out wouldn’t solve anything.