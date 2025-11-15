My Vegan Meal on a Flight Caused a Scene, but I Got the Last Laugh
I was on a 10-hour international flight, and I was sitting in economy, middle seat. I’d been traveling for work and was exhausted. I just wanted a meal and a nap.
I’ve been vegan for over a decade, so I pre-order my meal every time. So when the flight attendant came around and handed me my tray first, I smiled, said thanks, and started eating quietly. It was tofu curry with rice and a little side salad.
That’s when the man next to me suddenly leaned over and said, “It’s a rule to wait until everyone gets their food. Even if you’re a vegan.” I almost laughed, but he looked completely serious.
He frowned. “That’s not fair. Why should you get to eat before me?” he said. I shrugged and told him, “Because I checked a box online?” He didn’t like that. He stood up suddenly and walked straight to the galley, muttering under his breath. I watched as he started talking to a flight attendant, with gestures and pointing.
Everyone around us was looking now. When he came back, he looked way too pleased with himself. He smiled and whispered, “She promised you’d regret it.” My pulse started racing. I don’t usually let things get to me, but there’s something so unsettling about someone trying to intimidate you.
So I got up, too. The flight attendant looked horrified when I told her what he’d said. “Ma’am, absolutely not. I told him there’s no rule like that. I said you were fine,” she explained. I thanked her and went back. He was waiting for my reaction.
The rest of the passengers nearby were watching quietly. I saw a woman two rows up shake her head at him. A few minutes later, a senior attendant approached. She spoke to him firmly but quietly. His tone changed instantly. He nodded, eyes down. When she left, he looked furious, like a child caught misbehaving.
Here’s the best part: for the next two meal services, he was served last. Everyone else got their food and drinks before him. I could practically feel the steam coming off him, but he didn’t say another word. He kept glancing at me, clearly annoyed, but I just smiled and kept reading my book.
At the end of the flight, as we were deboarding, he muttered, “You people always think you’re special.” Later, I found out from the cabin crew at the gate that he’d been officially reported for “disruptive behavior.”
Some people just want control, even in tiny, meaningless ways. But when you don’t give them that satisfaction? It drives them crazy.
