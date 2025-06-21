I Refused to Cancel My Retirement Trip for My Sick Grandson—And Paid the Price

Hi Bright Side,

I (64F) have worked as a nurse for over 40 years. I raised my daughter (36F) largely on my own, helped her through college, supported her when her marriage fell apart, and have always been close to my grandkids. And now, I finally retired after a lifetime of double shifts with no breaks.

For the past decade, I’ve been planning my retirement — a year-long solo trip through Europe. It’s not just a vacation; it’s the culmination of my life’s work.

A month ago, my grandson Oliver (6) was diagnosed with leukemia. My daughter was devastated and overwhelmed. She asked me to postpone my trip and move in for a while — to help with hospital runs, childcare, meals, emotional support.

I sympathized deeply, but I said, “I did my part raising you! Your turn now!” Then I reminded her that the trip had already been paid for, and I didn’t know if I’d be healthy or mobile enough to take it later. She simply replied, “Noted.”