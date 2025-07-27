I Always Paid Without Question—but One Small Moment Made Me Rethink Everything

I have been with my girlfriend for 4 years. We’re serious, planning to get married. Throughout the relationship, I’ve paid for nearly everything: dates, trips, food, gifts, you name it. I’d say easily 99% of all expenses were covered by me. She never really offered to split or pay, and I never asked her to. I was working full-time and doing well financially, so I didn’t mind.

Recently, though, I quit my job because I was mentally exhausted. I’ve been going through a bit of a burnout and needed a break. She, on the other hand, is currently working full-time and doing fine financially.

The other day, we went out, and she wanted a bubble tea. I forgot my wallet, and my phone was dead, so I asked her to pay for it. It was like $10. She paid, drank it, and I dropped her off at her apartment.

The next morning, she reminded me to send her the money. I had completely forgotten, so I sent it right away. But it left a weird feeling. I’ve spent thousands on her over the years, never asked for a dime back, and now that I’m out of a job and she’s doing well, she couldn’t let a $10 bubble tea slide?

It’s not about the money. It’s about what it says. I can’t tell if I’m overthinking this or if it’s a red flag. I’ve always treated the relationship as a partnership, and this just felt... transactional.

Am I being too sensitive, or is this worth paying attention to?