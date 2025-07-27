I Always Paid Without Question—but One Small Moment Made Me Rethink Everything
A man, 28, has turned to Reddit with a story about his girlfriend. Important note: they were about to get married. For four years, he never hesitated to pay for everything in their relationship. But when he asked her to cover a $10 bubble tea, her reaction made him second-guess it all. Could this be a red flag for the future? Are we really at the point where a healthy relationship is about a 50/50 share, or do we still stick to the traditional idea of a man being a provider? Read this story and take your side.
I have been with my girlfriend for 4 years. We’re serious, planning to get married. Throughout the relationship, I’ve paid for nearly everything: dates, trips, food, gifts, you name it. I’d say easily 99% of all expenses were covered by me. She never really offered to split or pay, and I never asked her to. I was working full-time and doing well financially, so I didn’t mind.
Recently, though, I quit my job because I was mentally exhausted. I’ve been going through a bit of a burnout and needed a break. She, on the other hand, is currently working full-time and doing fine financially.
The other day, we went out, and she wanted a bubble tea. I forgot my wallet, and my phone was dead, so I asked her to pay for it. It was like $10. She paid, drank it, and I dropped her off at her apartment.
The next morning, she reminded me to send her the money. I had completely forgotten, so I sent it right away. But it left a weird feeling. I’ve spent thousands on her over the years, never asked for a dime back, and now that I’m out of a job and she’s doing well, she couldn’t let a $10 bubble tea slide?
It’s not about the money. It’s about what it says. I can’t tell if I’m overthinking this or if it’s a red flag. I’ve always treated the relationship as a partnership, and this just felt... transactional.
Am I being too sensitive, or is this worth paying attention to?
Most of the commentators blew up with emotions, stating it’s a 100% red flag:
- EXCUSE ME, SIR, are you saying that SHE wanted bubble tea FOR HERSELF, expected YOU to pay? And because YOU couldn’t pay for it, SHE had to pay for HER OWN bubble tea HERSELF? And now you have to give HER money for the bubble tea SHE paid for because SHE wanted it?!
That’s just weird. I mean, I would understand if you offered, forgot your wallet, and said, “Go on, I’ll give you the money later.” But she invited herself for you to pay for her bubble tea? © pluhgeh / Reddit
- Like some other commenters, I originally missed that she was bugging you to be reimbursed for her own drink.
Holy moly, this lady could’ve been a stadium decoration at the Beijing Olympics, that’s how enormous her red flag is.
Tell her why you’re leaving, but leave. You deserve so much better than this. © lyricoloratura / Reddit
- She’s the kind who will post after you propose because she’s not happy with the 3 Karat lab diamond you got her, because she’s had her heart set on a 5 Karat natural diamond, and is embarrassed to show her “tiny” ring to her friends. She’s a huge red flag. Run away. © dmowad / Reddit
- Yeah, it’s a red flag. It was HER bubble tea, and you clearly don’t have shared finances at this point, and you don’t even live together, so I know there is no “I care for the home and he pays for our lifestyle” agreement going on. Did you even get a bubble tea? If not, then this is not even a “date” expense, this was her own personal expense. Expecting you to pay for this was already insane, but given the context about the job, her actions are really gross, and I suggest you talk to her about how it made you feel. Frankly, if she reacts with anything other than mild embarrassment and an apology, I’d reevaluate the relationship. © M********_Web_6034 / Reddit
- Do you see yourself living with that person for the rest of your life? What if you get ill? Or injured, and she has to take care of you? You’ll be screwed! Massive red flag! I’m a woman here and telling you—it’s not normal! © Comfortable-Dark90 / Reddit
- As a 60+ woman, I’m offended when a younger woman insists, “The man always pays.” My mother and grandmothers had no financial agency and HAD to depend on a man because they had no other choice, but we do. If she won’t renegotiate the financial split, I hope you have the sense to walk away. Good luck. © vita77 / Reddit
However, there was also another opinion: it’s this very man who set up such a standard for the woman.
- This is the day when reality has slapped you. © dimlakalaka / Reddit
- You’ve set an expectation that if you’re present and she wants something, you will buy it. I’m not blaming you, this is very self-centered behavior on her part. But you’ve allowed it for so long, and this is the consequence of that. © kwhi*** / Reddit
- Phew... well, if you’ve been paying for everything over the past four years, you’ve basically set the standard—and by now, it probably doesn’t even cross her mind that she could contribute something. © Outside-Apartment528 / Reddit
- Seems like you signed up for “your money is our money and her money is hers” © Unfair_Explanation53 / Reddit
- She never really offered to split or pay, and I never asked her to.
And there is your problem, she knows you will pay for everything and now expects it. You should never have let it get to this point, as the saying goes, ’Her money is her money, and your money is also her money." © Tired-of-this-world / Reddit
Some readers shared their similar experiences. Spoiler alert: they didn’t end up married.
- I had a similar situation. Paid for literally everything during two-year relationship with my ex gf. She couldn’t pay for as much as a coffee for me.
I planned and paid for a luxury ski chalet for a vacation that we had been talking about for over six months. Before the trip, I also bought her all new winter gear, including a ski jacket. When I was finalizing the bookings, I decided to ask her to arrange and pay for the rental car. I was covering the plane tickets and the high-end Airbnb, as well as, I’m sure, every other expense. She told me that if she had to pay for the car, she wasn’t going on the trip. Cancelled a whole 8-day trip because she wouldn’t pay a $600 share of an over $5000 vacation. It really opened my eyes, I almost immediately soured my feelings for her, and we broke up 2 weeks later. © ReviewStuff2 / Reddit
- A friend of mine told me a similar story. He paid for everything for a year. Then they went on a trip to Africa (which he paid for). He didn’t have a wallet on him when they went on an elephant ride, and the vendor was selling bottles of water. He asked her to get a couple for them, and she did. Then, later, back at the hotel, she asked him to pay her back. He told me at that moment he realized he couldn’t be with her anymore. And she was a successful businesswoman. © joseph95624 / Reddit
Sometimes, the issue isn’t just about who pays—it’s about who values the partnership. Our other shared that her husband was about to take off on a “pre-fatherhood” getaway, generously gifted by his mom, while she was about to give birth. For her, that moment was the final straw. She gave him an ultimatum that changed everything. Read on to find out more.