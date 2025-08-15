I Refuse to Handle All Responsibilities While My Wife Loses Herself in IG Reels

My wife is a teacher, but she’s been staying home since her maternity leave. Every morning, I take our son to kindergarten and then head to work. When I come back, the house is a mess, and she’s usually on her phone all day. She won’t even take her plate to the sink.

She always talks about how we should share responsibilities, and I say “as you wish”. But honestly, I feel like I’m the only one running around doing everything. Meanwhile, she just scrolls through Instagram Reels.

I wanted to help her get back on track, and I thought maybe working again would make her feel better. So I secretly updated her CV and sent it out for some part-time and remote jobs. To my surprise, someone actually called her for an interview.

When I told her to try going to the interview, she got really mad and said I crossed a line. Since then, she hasn’t spoken to me. I didn’t mean to upset her. I just wanted her to see how hard it is to juggle everything, and I thought maybe restarting her career would lift her mood.

Was I wrong for doing this behind her back? Should I have waited for her to make the move?