I Refuse to Sponsor My Sister’s Wedding, and Now I’m the Villain

A couple of days later, she called me and told me that I was being selfish for not helping her fund her wedding. She even went as far as to say that I didn’t care about my family. I was hurt, but I still refused to pay her wedding expenses because that simply didn’t fit in the budget I laid out.



A few days later, I got a text from my mom saying I should help my family and that a wedding is a once in a lifetime event. She didn’t say it outright, but it was clear that she was taking my sister’s side in this situation.



So I decided to get an outside perspective by asking my fiancé and friends what they think of the situation. They all agree that I would be crazy to give away all that money for a glorified party. But this whole situation still doesn’t sit well with me.



My sister hasn’t spoken to me since I refused, and my communication with my mom has also taken a knock. And I just found out that my sister is going around telling everyone who is willing to listen that I ruined her wedding because I’m “hoarding money.”



So Bright Side, what do you think? Am I being unreasonable here?



Regards

Mary L.