I Borrowed Money From My Son—And It Almost Destroyed His Family

Dear Bright Side,

After retiring, I borrowed some money from my son to pursue my new photography hobby. He wasn’t thrilled about it but agreed anyway.

About a year later, he asked for his money back, but I was broke. The next day, he said, “It’s your fault that my wife can’t attend her sister’s wedding. She has to buy her a gift and arrange a trip, but now it’s impossible.”

I felt awful and guilty. His wife is demanding the money, causing constant arguments and tension. I promised to talk to her, but she’s refusing to listen. What should I do? I never wanted to cause this much harm to my son’s family.

Sincerely,

Kathy S.