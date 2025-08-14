I Excluded My DIL From Mother’s Day—She Is Not a Real Mom

I (64F) have three kids, and they are all married. My son’s wife is expecting next month. My daughter has recently had her kid (my grandson). My other son has a wife, Jenny. She struggles with infertility and has no children.

Everyone was busy for Mother’s Day, and they couldn’t meet up with me for the holiday. I thought it would be nice to send my expecting DIL/son and my daughter a Mother’s Day basket.

So Jenny always made comments that her two dogs are the first grandkids. I thought it was a joke. She is big on being a dog mom.

My daughter posted a picture in the group chat of everything she got for Mother’s Day and included the basket. My other DIL also thanked me for her basket in the chat.

Jenny called me soon after and asked where her basket was. I was confused and asked what she meant. I thought she was pregnant, and she was just telling me now. She clarified that I have two grandkids by her already and said her dogs’ names.

I was even more confused at this, and she said that she is her dog’s mother and should have gotten a basket. I told her she is not a mother. Mother’s Day is for women who raise human children and not pet owners. She got really upset and cursed me out for not getting her a basket, and that she is a parent.

My son is telling me to apologize and to send a Mother’s Day basket over. He is calling me a j**k for not sending her a basket and telling her she is a pet owner.