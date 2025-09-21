I Was Shocked by My Friend’s Child-Free Wedding Rules — It Ignored My Breastfeeding Baby

She ended her post by admitting just how much was at stake. “So here I am, in a position where I will likely not be able to attend my best friend’s wedding because we don’t tick the right ‘unable to get childcare’ box. I’ve been told by a mutual friend that me not attending could kill the friendship but I can’t see myself being able to get past this if my husband and baby are excluded from a wedding other babies can attend based on higher expectations of us and our families.”