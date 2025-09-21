I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
I Was Shocked by My Friend’s Child-Free Wedding Rules — It Ignored My Breastfeeding Baby
A woman recently shared her story on Reddit about the drama surrounding her best friend’s destination wedding. Her post quickly went viral because it wasn’t just about a big event abroad—it was about destination wedding drama, childcare struggles.
The wedding was supposed to be child-free.
She began with this: “My best friend is having a destination wedding which was originally meant to be child-free. At the time of the engagement it wasn’t an issue but several of us have since had babies.” In other words, when the wedding was first announced, no one thought twice about the child-free part. But life changed, people had kids, and now the rule doesn’t seem so straightforward.
The child-free rule suddenly changed.
But when she mentioned bringing her own baby, her friend shot the idea down. She was told only people who “really can’t find childcare” could bring their children. Soon after, she found out the bride was already fighting with another couple who had said they couldn’t get childcare. That’s when it became clear this wasn’t just a child-free wedding anymore; it was the bride deciding who qualified for an exception and who didn’t.
Why one couple was allowed, and another wasn’t.
The woman noticed right away that the rules weren’t being applied equally. She wrote: “One couple, whose baby was born one month before ours, is allowed because one side’s parents live abroad and the other can’t be trusted to look after the baby. Fine. But similar circumstances don’t apply to us.”
Her frustration is easy to understand. Her own parents also live abroad, her husband’s family is tied up with work, and her baby is exclusively breastfed and won’t take a bottle. In short, she had the same issues as the other couple, if not more. But while their baby got a pass, hers didn’t. That’s where the wedding guest dilemma really began.
The surprising expectation from the bride.
When she tried to explain, she was met with a surprising response. She shared: “When I brought this up, it transpired that they assumed we could pay for one set of parents to travel with us to the destination to babysit for one night, saying they ‘don’t ask much of their friends’, and suggesting it’s because we earn enough to cover it.”
That expectation floored her. Covering international flights, hotels, and time off work for grandparents would cost more than a week’s wages. It wasn’t just about money; it was asking for time, effort, and sacrifice, all for a single night of babysitting. For most people, destination wedding costs are already high, and this was asking far too much.
The only alternatives didn’t make sense.
At that point, the options on the table were all impossible. She said: “The idea of alternative (having my husband and baby travel at great cost to not attend a wedding other babies can attend) is too unpalatable to me.”
Basically, her choices were either to spend a fortune for her husband and baby to tag along but skip the actual wedding, or to not go at all. Neither made sense. Other parents were allowed to bring their babies, but somehow her family didn’t fit the criteria.
A friendship on the line.
She ended her post by admitting just how much was at stake. “So here I am, in a position where I will likely not be able to attend my best friend’s wedding because we don’t tick the right ‘unable to get childcare’ box. I’ve been told by a mutual friend that me not attending could kill the friendship but I can’t see myself being able to get past this if my husband and baby are excluded from a wedding other babies can attend based on higher expectations of us and our families.”
- “Not a ‘child free’ wedding, but a ’child-free for everyone except for a select few’ wedding.” © spacetstacy / Reddit
- “This is a massive, massive fail on their part, and if they’re that close to you, they should be able to hear you tell them so and not attack you for it. If they can’t... well, you just learned something about how they value you.” © rabbithasacat / Reddit
- “Tell your friend either the baby comes or it’s a no for all of you. Tell her the reasons you told us here. If the friendship ends over this, it wasn’t a good friendship.” © Eva_Luna / Reddit
- “She may be your best friend, but are you hers?” © IllustriousWash8721 / Reddit
It’s a heartbreaking situation. What was supposed to be a joyful destination wedding has turned into a wedding guest dilemma that could cost her a lifelong friendship. Between childcare struggles, breastfeeding challenges, and expensive travel, this is a scenario a lot of parents can relate to.
