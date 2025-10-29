My Friends Thought I’d Pay for Everyone Because I’m Vegan — I Refused, and They Got Exactly What They Deserved
We all hope our friends will support the choices that matter to us, especially on our birthdays. But sometimes, the people closest to us can make us feel small for simply being ourselves.
That’s what happened to one of our BrightSide readers, Serena (22, F), when she tried to celebrate her birthday in a way that reflected her values.
She told us her story:
I’ve been vegan for three years now. It’s not a trend or a phase, it’s a part of who I am. So for my birthday, I wanted to pick a restaurant that offered vegan and non-vegan options, so everyone could enjoy something they liked. To me, it was the perfect compromise: thoughtful, inclusive, and aligned with what mattered to me.
But as soon as we sat down, things took a turn.
The jokes started before the food even arrived.
While flipping through the menu, one friend wrinkled her nose. “Ew, it’s all rabbit food!” she said. Another chimed in, “We still have to pay for this? What a rip-off!” They laughed together, like it was the funniest thing in the world. I tried to smile, but inside, my chest tightened. It was my birthday and they couldn’t stop mocking something I deeply believed in, although I had never pressured them to follow my lifestyle.
Then came the unreasonable demand.
And if that wasn’t so bad, my ’friends’ started insisting that they don’t want to pay for my vegan meal. According to them, it was just grass, so I could find it outside. That really hurt me. I had never expected them to pay for my meal but I couldn’t help but think back on all the birthdays, anniversaries, and parties that I had contributed to, even though they were eating meals I couldn’t eat.
I decided to flip the script.
When the waiter came, I quietly ordered a steak. Their laughter died instantly. “Wait, you’re ordering meat?” one of them asked. I nodded. “Yeah. I wanted to show you the steak here is just as good as any fancy steakhouse.” For the first time all night, they didn’t have a comeback. The silence felt heavier than their jokes.
But I didn’t feel like celebrating anymore.
After a long pause, I looked at them and said calmly, “Actually, cancel everything. No birthday dinner tonight. Bye.” Their faces went pale. I stood up, thanked the waiter, and walked out. I didn’t want to argue or explain myself. I just needed to walk away.
I ruined my birthday but I found out who my true friends are.
The next morning, my phone buzzed nonstop. Half of my friends apologized. Some said they hadn’t realized how cruel their jokes sounded. Others stayed silent, and honestly, that silence told me everything. It wasn’t about the dinner anymore. It was about respect. That night taught me that sometimes, you have to lose a few friends to find your voice. And once you do, you never forget how it feels to stand up for yourself.
Thank you for sharing your story Serena. Standing up for yourself can be tough and we’re really proud of you for sticking to your values.
Here’s our advice:
- Respecting someone’s beliefs is the simplest form of friendship: True friendship isn’t about sharing the same opinions, it’s about honoring each other’s choices, even when they’re different. When friends mock something you value, it’s not “just a joke.” It’s a sign they don’t fully see or respect you.
- You don’t owe anyone an explanation for your values: If something matters deeply to you — whether it’s what you eat, believe, or stand for — you don’t need to justify it. The people worth keeping in your life will accept it without debate.
- True friends make you feel seen, not small: Friendship should feel like safety, not survival. The right people will celebrate you for who you are and you’ll never have to shrink yourself to fit in with them. If you do, it’s a sign of one-sided friendship.
