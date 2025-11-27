I Refuse to Serve Tea to My Boss’s Guests—I’m a Manager, Not a Waitress
Ever had that moment when your boss asks for something so out-of-pocket you’re not sure if it’s a joke...or a test? Yeah, this story starts exactly there, because sometimes the wildest office drama isn’t only about deadlines or budgets.
Her letter to Bright Side
Hello Bright Side,
I’m a manager at a fairly large company, and I actually love my job. It’s busy, I get to help people, and I’m pretty good at what I do. But my boss? She legitimately drives me crazy sometimes. Last week, she had some guests over, and then she came out and told me, like I’m her assistant or something, to make and serve them tea.
I just froze for a second, then said, “Uh, that’s not really my job”. She gave me a death stare and then replied, “I pay you, so I can ask you to do anything I want”. My face went full tomato mode. I felt embarrassed, mad, and honestly kinda small, like, seriously? I worked so hard to get here, and I’m a manager, not her personal tea server.
Now I keep replaying it in my head. Part of me feels like I finally stood up for myself (which I don’t do often), but another part is low-key freaking out that I just made myself a target. So, am I the bad one for refusing to make some tea, or was I right to set that boundary? What would you do in my shoes?
Thanks,
Olivia
Situations like yours can mess with your head fast, so here are a few thoughts that might help you look at it from a couple of angles, and maybe one of them will make things feel a little less chaotic.
Keep a simple record of incidents
- Nothing dramatic, just dates and what happened. It helps you spot patterns and gives you something concrete if things escalate. Bad managers rely on people forgetting; you won’t.
Quietly build your support system inside the company
- Not gossip, just making sure people who matter know your work ethic and competence. Managers with bad boundaries often target the ones they think are isolated. When you’re not isolated, they play nicer.
Practice neutral responses
You don’t always have to go full “that’s not my job.” Sometimes just smiling and saying, “I’ll focus on HR tasks for now,” shuts it down without inviting an argument. It’s like judo, you redirect their energy instead of clashing head-on.
In short, Olivia's not the villain here, she just stopped playing along.