I Refuse to Serve Tea to My Boss’s Guests—I’m a Manager, Not a Waitress

Hello Bright Side,

I’m a manager at a fairly large company, and I actually love my job. It’s busy, I get to help people, and I’m pretty good at what I do. But my boss? She legitimately drives me crazy sometimes. Last week, she had some guests over, and then she came out and told me, like I’m her assistant or something, to make and serve them tea.

I just froze for a second, then said, “Uh, that’s not really my job”. She gave me a death stare and then replied, “I pay you, so I can ask you to do anything I want”. My face went full tomato mode. I felt embarrassed, mad, and honestly kinda small, like, seriously? I worked so hard to get here, and I’m a manager, not her personal tea server.