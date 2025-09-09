I Found Out My Adopted Daughter Has Been Looking for Her Birth Parents Behind My Back

Dear Bright Side,

I honestly thought I was doing the right thing. When I adopted my daughter, Liv, as a baby, I cut all ties with her birth mom. I told myself I was doing it to protect my new family and ensure Liv’s life was stable.

For years, things were perfect, but as Liv grew up, she kept asking questions about her birth mom. Afraid of losing her, I made a terrible decision. I lied and said, “Your mother moved on and never looked back.” Liv got quiet, but I thought she had accepted it.