I Refused to Let My Parents Live With Me, and My Family's Reaction Is Frustrating

Recently, her parents lost their home to foreclosure and reached out, asking if they could move in until they sorted things out.

“Now, my parents reached out to me and asked if they could move in with me while they get back on their feet. But two additional adults would really stretch the limits of my house, and I value my privacy and independence.”

More importantly, past experiences with her parents had left scars.

“I refused because they have a history of being overbearing and disrespecting my boundaries. The last time they stayed with me, they criticized everything about my lifestyle, rearranged furniture without asking, and even got into an argument with one of my neighbors,” she shared.