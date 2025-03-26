I Stole My Best Friend’s Husband, but Karma Had Other Plans

Hi Bright Side!

I thought I had won. I had taken her husband, the man I had secretly loved for years. He whispered sweet promises in my ear, telling me he was miserable in his marriage, that I was the one who truly made him happy. We ran away together, believing we were destined for an exciting, passionate life.

For the first few months, it felt like a fairytale—romantic getaways, expensive gifts, stolen kisses in exotic places. But soon, cracks began to show.

It started with the small things. The way he hid his phone. The way his compliments turned into criticisms. Then came the guilt—the whispered name of his ex-wife in his sleep, the longing looks at pictures of his children.

And then, the betrayal.

One day, I found messages on his phone—to another woman. Promises of love, just like the ones he once whispered to me. My heart pounded as the realization set in: I wasn’t special. I was just another woman in a long line of affairs. And just like he left her, he was preparing to leave me.

Desperate, I confronted him, expecting an apology, some kind of regret. Instead, he just smirked.

“Did you really think you’d be the last?”

My paradise had turned into a prison, and I realized too late: if he could cheat with me, he could cheat on me.