My Family Mocked Me for Starting a New Hobby at 60, They Want Me to Babysit Instead

I mentioned how much I’d been looking forward to doing something for myself, and that this class gave me energy and helped my knees feel better. Still, the atmosphere felt off. No one said much after that.

Then the next day, he sent me a message: “Since you’re prioritizing Zumba, we’ll make other arrangements going forward.” I was taken aback. I didn’t think it would come to this.

It felt like a punishment for setting one small boundary. I didn’t respond right away. Honestly, I’m still not sure what to say.

Thank you in advance, Wendy!