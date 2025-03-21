I Excluded My DIL’s Kids From Our Celebration—Family Comes First

Dear Bright Side,

We invited 10 family members to celebrate our 40th anniversary. The house will be too crowded, so I asked my DIL to leave her 3 kids at home and just bring my grandson. This is a family gathering, after all, so the priority is my family members.

My son quickly agreed, and the three of them came to the celebration. However, at the party, she was oddly quiet and didn't say a word. She was just starting right into my eyes and smirking.

The next day, I found a note glued on my door saying, "You won't step into my house anymore." Later, my grandson called, crying. He told me that his parents had a huge fight, and his dad had left. I rushed to their house and froze when I saw the place in complete disarray.

My daughter-in-law turned to me and said she filed for divorce because my son isn’t ‘’man enough’’. She told me that what I did was unacceptable. A few days have passed, and my son isn’t back home.

Am I to blame here?

Greta