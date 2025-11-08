I Excluded My Stepson From Our Trip — My Husband Made Me Regret It

My husband smiled gently and said nothing else for the entire trip. Once we got to our destination, my husband pulled me aside and said, “You really thought this trip would make you feel better?” A sense of fear overwhelmed me, but I wasn’t ready for what he said next.



“Your dog is at the local shelter.” My body went cold, but my husband didn’t stop. He told me that his son called and said he didn’t want to stay home just to take care of my dog, so my husband told him to drop Max off there.



For the first time in years, I had a panic attack. That dog meant everything to me. He helped me through some of my darkest days, and my husband just let him go to a shelter like he meant nothing at all. That was enough for me to destroy everything we had between us.