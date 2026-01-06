I Refuse to Let My Homeless Stepdaughter Move In, This Is Not an Affordable Housing

Dear Bright Side,

My stepdaughter is 24. She recently lost her job and can no longer afford her rent in the city.

Now she wants to move back in with her baby. She’s a single mom, and she says she can only pay us $200 a month.

I refused. I told her, “This isn’t affordable housing for homeless people.”

I’m 52 years old, and I value peace and calm more than anything. I didn’t work my whole life just to spend my retirement living in chaos, noise, and a crying child for $200 a month.

I don’t care that it’s her father’s house. She’s an adult, and she has to face her struggles alone without expecting help for housing or financial support from us.

My husband was quiet. He simply smiled at his daughter and avoided me for the rest of the evening. I assumed he was angry and would cool off later.

But the next day, my blood ran cold. I came home and found his suitcase packed by the door. He told me he was leaving. He had found a temporary place to rent for his daughter and her baby, and he was moving in with them.

Then he gave me 2 weeks to pack my things and told me he wanted me out.

He said, “You forgot this is my house, and it belongs to my daughter more than it belongs to you. If anyone doesn’t belong here, it’s you.”

After 17 years of marriage, he wants to end everything over one disagreement. All I wanted was to protect the peace of my home, and now I’m the one being thrown out of it.

Was I wrong to want a say in who lives in my own home?

What should I do now?

— Brooke