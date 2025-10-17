I Fired the Nanny to Protect My Granddaughter—Now My DIL Banned Me

Dear Bright Side!

When my granddaughter was born, I offered to help. My DIL, Claire, insisted on hiring a nanny instead — a 22-year-old she found. I didn’t say anything at first, but little things started to bother me.

Once, I found the baby crying in her crib while the nanny was on her phone. Another time, I saw her post a photo of my granddaughter’s nursery on her Instagram story.

She laughed it off — said she was “just showing her friends her job.” That was it for me. I told Claire and my son, and when they brushed it off, I called the agency myself and reported her. The next day, the nanny was gone.

Claire exploded. She said I’d “crossed every boundary” and banned me from visiting “until I learned to respect her decisions.” My son stayed quiet.

Now Claire refuses to speak to me, saying I “humiliated” her. But I’d do it again. Because if protecting my granddaughter makes me the villain — so be it.

Am I wrong?

Catherine