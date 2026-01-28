I Forbade My Stepdaughter From Eating Meat — My House, My Rules

Hi Bright Side,





Our house has been strictly vegan for five years, and I made the rules clear: no animal products under this roof. When my stepdaughter Maya brought a stash of beef jerky and pepperoni pizza back from her mother’s place, I threw it all in the trash without a second thought. I told my husband, “My house, my rules! If she wants to eat meat, she can do it at her mom’s, but not on my plates.”

He called me a “diet dictator” and took her out for burgers in a huff. I went to bed feeling proud of my boundaries, certain they would eventually respect the ethics of my home.

The next morning, I woke up, walked into the kitchen and saw a single note taped to the refrigerator door. It simply read: “Since we can’t follow your rules, we’ve gone somewhere where we can actually be a family; don’t bother calling.”

Do you think I was wrong to act this way?

Amanda