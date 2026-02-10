I Refuse to Let My Husband Turn My Stepson’s Cruelty Into “Sibling Drama”

NO, you are NOT wrong. Your husband is dismissing his son's stealing from your daughter and then rubbing salt in the wound. If it was the other way around, would HE be so DISMISSIVE? Thinking that a 14 year old girl and a 15 year old boy SHOULD SHARE A ROOM, IS BEYOND DISGUSTING. I unfortunately, know what I am talking about. That would be like telling his son, GO AHEAD AND TORMENT HER SOME MORE, and worse. For the sake of your daughter's mental, and physical, well being AND safety, DO NOT LET your husband OR stepson anywhere near her again. IF you take your husband back, AFTER what he was trying to do, you might as well let HIM sleep in the same room as your daughter. This can destroy any ability she has to control her own life. You MUST PUT HER FIRST. No spouse is worth hurting your child. No apology, No conditions. He has already shown that he's MORE concerned about his son. While I believe that parents should put THEIR children first, by doing so he put YOUR child in the worst spot possible. Time to move on, Mama.