I Gave My 32-Year-Old Unemployed Son 1 Week to Find a Job—My Husband Is Furious

Thank you for sending this in: it takes guts to share something so frustrating. You set a fair, reasonable boundary after months of unpaid contributions and inaction; asking an adult houseguest to either pull their weight or move out is not unkind, it’s necessary.

Practical next steps:



1. Document the timeline (dates you asked him to contribute, the week you gave him, what he left behind),

2. Save texts or emails, and make a list of any costs you absorbed when he left (missed rent, unpaid utilities, extra cleaning).