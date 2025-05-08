I Invited My Son’s Ex to Thanksgiving. The Police Was Called

Understand that inviting your son’s ex-wife without talking to his current wife first may have made her feel disrespected, especially in her role as part of the family and the home.

Apologize to her directly for saying, “She’s more family than you are.” Let her know you said it out of concern for the kids, not to hurt her or ignore her place in the family. Remind her that she is an important part of the family, and promise to include her in future decisions moving forward.