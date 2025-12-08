I Refused to Let My 10 Y.O. Son’s Friend Join His Party, He Didn’t Bring a Gift

Dear Bright Side,

My son had been counting down to his birthday party for weeks. He was especially excited because his friend Leo’s mom had promised him a toy race car, something my son had talked about nonstop.

When the day finally arrived, Leo showed up empty-handed. My son looked confused, and before I could say anything, Leo’s mom laughed and said, “Oh, he decided to keep the toy. He likes it too much to give away, and honestly, it was too expensive to hand over as a gift.”