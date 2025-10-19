I Kicked Out My Stepdaughter After She Ruined My Son’s Birthday Party

Later, he told me that my son kept asking him why his stepsister would do that to him. My husband wanted to know the same so he called his daughter and asked her. She claimed that we were spending a lot more time with my son, and he was getting everything, but she wasn’t.



I have custody of my son, he lives with us full-time. But my husband has shared custody with her mother, which is where she lives. My husband told his daughter that she was going to get the same for her birthday and that we do try to give her everything, but she wouldn’t listen.



She told him that she doesn’t want to see him anymore and that he could be happy with my son, since that’s what he always wanted. My husband is devastated and doesn’t know what to do now. I tried talking to her too, but she refuses to take my calls.



So Bright Side, was it wrong of me to kick my stepdaughter out after she ruined my son’s birthday party? Did I cost my husband his child?



Regards,

Martha S.