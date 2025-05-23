I Accidentally Discovered My Wife’s Dark Secret, and It’s 1000 Times Worse Than Infidelity

Adam shared, "So I grabbed her old iPad from the top of the closet. The thing hadn’t been used in forever. I charged it up, set it up for my son, and handed it over while I went to put the little one down for a nap.

Well, I forgot to turn on guided access, which locks them in the app so they can’t go wild. Our little tech whiz figured out how to open FaceTime. Next thing I know, I hear voices coming from the living room that aren’t from the cartoon. I rush in, and he’s FaceTiming random people from Donna’s old contacts.

I hang up, obviously, and grab the iPad to clean it up. That’s when I notice a few names with heart emojis next to them. Not family, not friends I recognized. I was curious—yeah, I probably shouldn’t have, but I opened the messages. And there it was.

Flirty texts. A few different guys. Dates lined up perfectly with the time we were “on a break.” I just sat there, staring at it, my stomach doing somersaults. Not because she dated other people—I mean, technically, we were on a break. But because she told me she didn’t. That she waited.

It was a lie. And that lie meant something to me. It made me believe she was all in, even back then. It played a role—a big one—in my decision to propose. And now I don’t know what to do with that.

I haven’t said anything to her. She has no idea I saw the messages. It’s been years. She hasn’t spoken to those guys since. She’s an amazing wife. An incredible mom. We have a good life.

But I can’t stop feeling like the rug got pulled out from under me. So now I’m stuck on this question: Do I bring it up? Does it even matter anymore? Or do I let it go for the sake of everything we’ve built?

Part of me wants to leave her. I feel like I’m mourning something, even if I can’t fully explain what it is. Anyway, that’s where I’m at. Confused, desperate. Angry. Hurt, but mostly just... sad.

If you’ve read this far, any piece of advice will be so much appreciated!

—Adam"