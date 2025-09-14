I Refuse to Babysit My Son’s Stepdaughter for Free — She’s Not Real Family

The fallout was brutal. Marissa texted me later, saying Keira cried herself to sleep, asking why I didn’t love her. Nathan called me “cold-hearted.” Even my sister said she wouldn’t want me near her kids if I could reject one so openly. It feels like the whole family has turned against me.

Bright Side, I keep replaying the moment in my head. Keira’s little face. Nathan’s words. I feel sick with guilt, but at the same time, I can’t help thinking I didn’t choose this child. I raised my kids, I poured myself into being a mother, and now a grandmother to Caleb. Do I really have to pretend the bond is the same with someone else’s daughter?

Am I selfish for setting boundaries, or heartless for saying out loud what most people would keep to themselves?

I honestly don’t know if I’ve ruined my relationship with my son forever. And I don’t know if Keira will ever look at me without remembering that moment.

Am I a monster... or just brutally honest?

Thank you very much for reading.