I Refuse to Be My Family’s Free Lawyer, I’m Done Being Used

Dear Bright Side,



Becoming a lawyer has been a lifelong dream for me, and I worked very hard to achieve it. But since I got my degree, my relatives have been treating me like their personal attorney. At first, I was happy to help them out. But things changed really quickly.



At every family gathering, someone would hand me papers to “just take a quick look.” Or they would call me late at night to get “free legal advice.” It was a daunting time in my life where I actually started avoiding my family altogether because it was becoming too much.



Soon it became clear that they were no longer requesting help, they were demanding it. I kept quiet in order to keep the peace, but that didn’t last long at all. Things blew up when my cousin got into some serious trouble and my aunt insisted I represent him in court. Of course, she couldn’t pay.



For once, I stood up for myself and said no. But when they heard my response, my whole family turned on me. They said I was being selfish and ungrateful for not being there for my cousin when he needed me the most.



A week after all this trouble began, I found out that my cousin had approached my family behind my back. He told all our relatives that I had finally agreed to take in his case. I was shocked to say the least, especially since I hadn’t spoken to him at all in that time.

