If the sisters that had already received money from their father hadn't been so cheap, perhaps the poster would not have had to sell the father's prized (?) possessions. It would have been nice to keep them but you can't drive a watch.
My Dad Promised Me Financial Help Before Passing, and I’m Taking It No Matter What
Inheritance has been a troublesome topic for many families. Most argue it’s because of a lack of estate planning. And that’s the case for Rachel. Before she could get her hands on her father’s money, he passed away. But, she resorted to questionable tactics to make things fair.
This is Rachel’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
My dad promised that he would leave me money in his estate so I could buy a car. He had already given both my sisters money to buy houses. But before he gave me the money, he, unfortunately, passed away. When I asked his estate if I could receive the money he promised, they said, “That deal died with him. You don’t have anything on paper saying he’ll give you the money.”
So, I decided to make things fair. While we were dividing dad’s belongings, I asked for things that “meant a lot to me.” Those things included expensive watches and jewelry heirlooms he inherited from my grandparents. I sold everything to buy a car. When my sisters asked me where I got the money, I told them the truth. They were horrified and haven’t spoken to me since. Did I do the wrong thing? I was only looking out for myself.
Sincerely,
Rachel F.
You deserved a share of your dad’s money.
Thank you for sharing your story with us, Rachel. Not getting a cent from your dad’s estate after his passing must’ve added more to your heartache. You deserved to get the promised money, it’s just so unfortunate that he passed away before you could claim it.
Your actions were too impulsive.
Taking your dad’s belongings in the guise of being a close family member wanting to keep his memory alive while selling them was not the right choice. You should’ve honored your dad’s prized items more appropriately. You gave your dad’s things away, meanwhile, someone else, perhaps your sisters, would’ve loved to keep them or even pass them down to their families.
You should apologize to your sisters.
Your dad’s items are permanently gone now. The one thing you can do is go and apologize to your sisters. If they still refuse to talk to you, give them some space. Send them a text showing your regret for selling your dad’s items. You can try to mention that you only did it because you were left out of his estate and felt like your only resort was selling his heirlooms.
Heirlooms are priceless items. They carry a rich history, no money can buy. That’s why selling them impulsively may have hurt Rachel’s sisters. Just like how it hurt this woman when her DIL “accidentally” destroyed her heirloom.