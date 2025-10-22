My Dad Promised Me Financial Help Before Passing, and I’m Taking It No Matter What

Dear Bright Side,



My dad promised that he would leave me money in his estate so I could buy a car. He had already given both my sisters money to buy houses. But before he gave me the money, he, unfortunately, passed away. When I asked his estate if I could receive the money he promised, they said, “That deal died with him. You don’t have anything on paper saying he’ll give you the money.”



So, I decided to make things fair. While we were dividing dad’s belongings, I asked for things that “meant a lot to me.” Those things included expensive watches and jewelry heirlooms he inherited from my grandparents. I sold everything to buy a car. When my sisters asked me where I got the money, I told them the truth. They were horrified and haven’t spoken to me since. Did I do the wrong thing? I was only looking out for myself.



Sincerely,

Rachel F.