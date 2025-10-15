I Secretly Changed the Door Lock, So My In-Laws Can’t Come In—I’m Done Being the Doormat

Hi Bright Side!

When I married Mark, I thought his parents would give us space. Instead, they had a spare key and treated our home like theirs—dropping by during dinner, on weekends, even once at 7 a.m. “We’re family, we don’t need to call,” his mom said.

I begged Mark to set boundaries, but he kept saying, “They mean well.” Last month, after his mom walked in while I was in a towel, I’d had enough. The next day, I quietly changed the lock and went to work.

The same day, my MIL tried to come over—and couldn’t get in. They called Mark in tears (he was on a business trip), saying I “locked them out of their own son’s life.”

Mark was furious—until he found out they’d been entering while we weren’t home. Now he’s the one who says, “We should’ve done this sooner.”

Sometimes peace sounds like a door that finally stays closed.

