13 Times Guardian Angels Saved Someone’s Life from Disaster

Some years ago, I had a job interview for another branch of the same company, my boss let me borrow his car. I was all dressed up in suit & tie and best interview gear and about a mile down the road at this big roundabout, my car had a sudden and massive puncture.

I managed to get the car to the middle of the island, where there was a tarmacked area. I’d just got out of my cart wondering what I was going to do and thinking I’d now be late for the interview. Out of nowhere this chap pulls up alongside, jumps out of his car, grabs my spare and changes tires in about 3 minutes flat, then just got back in and drove off. I wasn’t even late. © techguyone / Reddit