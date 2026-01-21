I Refused to Save My Father’s Life, I Am Not His Insurance Policy

Hey, Bright Side!

So, here’s the deal. My dad left when I was 8. Like, completely ghosted. No calls, no letters, nothing.

Fast forward 22 years; out of nowhere, he shows up in my life and says he needs a kidney. And then he hits me with this line: “You owe me, I gave you life.” I froze for a second and then snapped, “Mom gave me life. You abandoned me.”

Cue my family losing their minds. They said I was cruel, that I “shouldn’t have spoken to him like that.” Honestly, I didn’t care at the moment.