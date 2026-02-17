I Refuse to Be My MIL’s Free Nail Tech Forever—I’m Not a Charity Salon

Dear Amber,



Thank you for reaching out and sharing your story with us.



You absolutely need to tell your husband, but not as “your mom hurt my feelings.” Tell him as a business owner whose company is being actively undermined.



Sit him down with the numbers: the $6K in unpaid services over three years, the monthly loss matching her treatments, and the fact that the clients who left were specifically her friends.



This isn’t about charging her for a manicure. It’s about her retaliating in a way that threatens your livelihood. Frame it clearly: “I can handle family tension, but I cannot stay silent if someone is damaging my business.”



Then set a firm boundary together. No more free services, no discounted services, and no private arrangements; everything goes through your booking system like any other client.



If she wants to repair the relationship, she can start by paying like everyone else and correcting what she told her friends. If she refuses, that’s information, not a failure on your part. Right now, protecting your salon has to come before protecting her feelings.