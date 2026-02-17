Tell your husband, immediately. Tell your MIL, too damn bad. Her "fixed income" is COSTING YOU. IF she doesn't want a relationship with her OWN SON, she can pound sand. You may well have to try and REBUILD YOUR BUSINESS REP. but SHE WON'T be getting ANYTHING ELSE FROM YOU. It still amazes me, that "family' EXPECTS freebies, WITHOUT CONSIDERING HOW that will affect your business. FAMILY SUCKS.
I Refuse to Be My MIL’s Free Nail Tech Forever—I’m Not a Charity Salon
This is Amber’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
For the last 3 years, I tried to win my MIL over. I didn’t do it in the only way I knew how, with free manicures every 2 weeks. I’m a nail tech, have been for 6 years. But 3 years ago, I opened my own salon and I have been treating my MIL there ever since.
At first she was respectful. She would ask for a simple manicure, one color, usually gel so the cost wasn’t to high and I was happy to do it. But then she started asking me to help her during look good at events. Again simple, a French manicure here or a small piece of art there.
Nothing that could break the bank. But then things got out of hand. She started asking for pedicures as well. I was reluctant but agreed. Then she requested more elaborate nail art. A typical session ended up taking me 2-3 hours with all the extras.
A few months ago my business took a turn. We started getting less appointments and for the first time since opening I was running at a loss. After looking into the figures I discovered why. In the last 3 years my MIL’s treatments had cost over $6K.
And the amount I’m missing every month? That’s the exact amount I’m spending on her treatments. So my business isn’t doing well, but we shouldn’t be running at a loss either. I discussed the situation with my husband and he suggested that I start charging his mother for the treatments.
I was reluctant but it had to be done. So the next time she came I said, “Unfortunately I’m going to have to start charging you.” I explained the situation my business was in hoping she would understand. But she lost it and snapped, “I’m on a fixed income!”
I tried to find a reasonable solution but instead of listening she stormed out and blocked me. My husband tried to talk to her to see what he could achieve but she ended up blocking him as well. I felt terrible. I thought I had ruined his relationship with his mom.
But last night I found out that the clients who left me were all her friends. She had brought them in after I started doing her favors. And when I started commenting on the cost of the treatments, she started badmouthing me. She could well be the reason my business fails.
I haven’t told my husband yet because I’m afraid of how he’ll react. So Bright Side, what do you think I should do? Should I tell my husband? Or should I just try to rebuild?
Regards,
Amber T.
Some advice from our Editorial team.
Dear Amber,
Thank you for reaching out and sharing your story with us.
You absolutely need to tell your husband, but not as “your mom hurt my feelings.” Tell him as a business owner whose company is being actively undermined.
Sit him down with the numbers: the $6K in unpaid services over three years, the monthly loss matching her treatments, and the fact that the clients who left were specifically her friends.
This isn’t about charging her for a manicure. It’s about her retaliating in a way that threatens your livelihood. Frame it clearly: “I can handle family tension, but I cannot stay silent if someone is damaging my business.”
Then set a firm boundary together. No more free services, no discounted services, and no private arrangements; everything goes through your booking system like any other client.
If she wants to repair the relationship, she can start by paying like everyone else and correcting what she told her friends. If she refuses, that’s information, not a failure on your part. Right now, protecting your salon has to come before protecting her feelings.
Amber finds herself in a very difficult position. But sometimes putting money over family is the only choice you have. She isn’t the only one with in-law struggles, though.
I'd tell your husband and show him the proof. Be honest with him at the end of the day she's his mother.