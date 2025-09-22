I Refuse to Be My Son’s Babysitter While He Travels for Work—I’m Not His Servant

Dear Bright Side,

My son and I have always been close, but the request he made when he called me last week left me stunned. The conversation went well until he said, “Mom, I need you to babysit for two weeks while I go on a business trip.”

I didn’t know how to respond because he doesn’t have any kids. So I thought he must be joking. Turns out he wasn’t. Apparently he’s been dating a woman for the last few months, and she has a young daughter.

He has kept it a secret from everyone because she didn’t want the child to get attached before she knew if it was going to work out or not. But something about this situation didn’t feel right. He had never mentioned this woman or her child to me, and now he wants me to watch her for two weeks.

It’s like he expects me to drop everything I had planned to play grandma to a child I didn’t know existed until he phoned. So I asked him why he had the sudden change of heart, and he said, “It’ll help me prove to her that my family’s supportive.”