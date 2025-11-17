15 Moving Stories That Show Rocky Ride and Love Of Blended Families

If you STAYED WITH YOUR HUSBAND AFTER THAT, YOU DESERVE WHAT YOU GOT. I understand the kid, they do stupid things. Your HUSBAND, HOWEVER is a weak, and uncaring (man?)! He should have defended you IMMEDIATELY. He should have also contacted Max's mother and told her that he made it up. He isn't winning any points by being a pussy. You should not have to give Max rules, HIS FATHER SHOULD. I am glad that nothing worse happened, but you need to find someone who DOESN'T HAVE KIDS. I believe that if you were leaving the child out of your lives completely, that you would be the problem. Parents SHOULD put their children first. But not at the expense of an innocent party. Keep your stepson and get rid of your husband.