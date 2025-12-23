I Refuse to Get a Smaller Salary Just Because Our Company Is Growing

Dear Bright Side,

Our firm is “restructuring” and hiring more people. 5 new employees joined us a month ago.

On Monday, HR announced that salaries would be cut by 20% to fund the new staff. I protested.

She replied, “You always complain about the workload. This way, you’ll work less. So you’ll earn less too. It’s logic!”

The funny part is that they expect us to train the new employees by “sharing our knowledge with them.”

I smiled.

The next day, everybody froze when they discovered that, over the past month, I had been teaching the new hires the bare minimum. Yes, I let them shadow me, but I didn’t walk them through the full workflow or explain the complete “how we really do this” process.

Then HR turned pale when I sent an email to everyone. It said, “To my fellow more experienced colleagues: Since our company seems to love logic, it isn’t logical for us to keep working for a company that takes advantage of our expertise while paying us less over time.

The company wants to grow while shrinking our rights. That’s why I’m resigning. I hope you do the same.”

I simply said what everyone was thinking but didn’t dare to say. Then I handed HR my resignation letter and reminded her that the training of the new hires was not complete.

I was called “unprofessional”.

It’s been two months since I left. I’ve been searching, but it’s hard to find a job.

Did I make the wrong decision by leaving after 7 years?

Should I have been more patient instead?



— Sally