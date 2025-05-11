I Refuse to Give My Inheritance to My Stepbrother—Now My Mom Won’t Speak to Me
When someone we love passes away, the things they leave behind mean far more than just their monetary value. They hold memories, comfort, and a connection we’re often desperate to keep. For one woman on Reddit, a simple cabin in the woods became just that—a quiet place built with love by her late father. But when her struggling stepbrother suddenly wanted to claim it as his own, she found herself caught between honouring her dad’s memory and keeping the peace in her blended family.
She lost her dad and gained a stepbrother.
So, my dad passed away last year and left me his cabin in the woods. It’s a pretty simple place—nothing fancy, just a small cabin like 2 hours from where I live now. We used to go there all the time growing up, just the two of us. He built most of it himself and left it to me in his will.
My mom remarried when I was 15 to this guy Ken, and he has a son (Luke). Luke and I never really got along. He was always kind of smug and made fun of my dad for being quiet and “off the grid.” My dad kept his distance, and Luke never came with us to the cabin. He actively hated going outside and once called my dad a “hermit with a hammer.”
Her mother made an unreasonable request.
Anyway, now Luke is having a rough time. He lost his job, his fiancée left him, and he’s currently living with my mom and Ken. That sucks, and I feel for him, but now they’re expecting too much of me. My mom is asking me to give my stepbrother the cabin. Not loan—give.
Her words were, “He needs it more than you. You hardly go there, and he’s trying to rebuild his life. It could give him a fresh start.”
I honestly thought she was joking. I told her flat out, “No.” She was shocked. “That cabin is mine. It was Dad’s. Luke didn’t even like him,” I said.
The whole family turned against her.
Then Ken got involved and said I was being heartless. Luke texted me basically saying, “I’ll take it off your hands if it’s too much responsibility.” Like he’s doing me a favour?
My mom’s reaction shocked me the most. Now, she won’t speak to me unless I “reconsider.” They’re acting like I’m this greedy monster. And as if that wasn’t enough, what Luke did after that made me see red. He made a super passive-aggressive post about “how some people only value property more than healing.”
I don’t think I’m wrong but the guilt-tripping is intense. Am I in the wrong for not handing over something my dad gave me just because Luke is struggling now?
Other Reddit users gave some helpful advice.
- Seriously buy cameras. The next step will be your step-brother moves in anyway. Call the authorities ahead of time and/or flat out tell your Mom that Luke will get arrested if he tries to squat in the cabin. As someone else mentioned, if you give it to him he will just sell it.
- Send a text or email to all three of them saying no, he can’t have the cabin, and he also cannot stay in the cabin and that the discussion is closed. That way, you’ve got it in writing that you said no. You’ll want that evidence for when this inevitably escalates and he moves into it and claims you said he could have it. © Starry-Eyed-Owl / Reddit
- Ask him why he wants to “live off grid” like a “hermit with a hammer.” It’s your cabin and you don’t owe anyone anything, not even an explanation. “No” is a full and acceptable answer.
- I guarantee you, you give him that cabin, it’ll be sold. The cabin has no sentimental value to him at all. © cthulularoo / Reddit
- Your Mom and Ken are welcome to buy Luke property if they want. It sounds like they’re trying to get Luke out of their house. Just block them all for now. A few months (or years, if necessary) in Time Out will be good for them.
Your Mom probably knows the cabin location. Consider increasing security measures (change locks, if necessary) and maybe put up some motion activated cameras. Also, put up “No Trespassing” signs and immediately call the police if anyone trespasses or tries to break in.
- Your mom is kicking up a fuss because she doesn’t want him in her house. She is trying really hard to sell you on the idea of giving the cabin to him. You need to just ignore her because the cabin was a gift to you from your dad and it’s her and Luke’s dad’s job to take in her stepson. If Luke’s dad wants him to have a cabin or an apartment or a condo, etc., and he’s feeling generous then Luke’s dad can purchase something for him. You and your dad have nothing to do with that equation. © Kindly-Push-3460 / Reddit
