I Refuse to Go Back to Work at 62 Even If It’s to Save My Grandson’s Life

Dear Bright Side,

I’m 62 and recently retired after working since I was 18. My daughter, a single mom, works double shifts. Now her 8-year-old son, my grandson, is facing a serious illness, and she begged me to return to work to help cover his medical bills.

I told her, “Sorry, my comfort is my priority.” At first, she just smirked, but then she shocked me by saying, “You will not see your grandchild again!”

The next day, I went to her house to talk things through, but I froze when I saw it was completely empty. For days, I tried to reach her, she didn’t answer my calls and stopped showing up at work.

On the 8th day, her best friend contacted me and told me that my daughter and grandson were staying with her. She had left California and moved to another state to reduce living costs, and to get away from me.

It’s been a few weeks now, and my daughter still won’t speak to me. I know she’s punishing me for not stepping in, but what she asked of me felt like too much.

Was I wrong to put myself first and choose my own well-being? After decades of hard work, I believe I deserve comfort and peace at 62.

Sincerely,

Maggie