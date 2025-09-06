I Charge My 9-Year-Old Daughter Rent Every Month, She Has to Learn the Value of Money

Dear Bright Side,



I have a 9-year-old daughter. We give her a small allowance every week, but I also started charging her a symbolic “rent” each month to teach her how to budget. My wife gets it.

But when my MIL found out, she called me up and said, “What kind of father charges rent to his own kid?” I tried to explain that the money isn’t even really gone because I put it in a separate account for her future. But my MIL wasn’t hearing it.

She told half the family, and now at gatherings, I get comments like, “Careful, he might charge you for sitting on his couch.” Am I really the bad guy here, or am I just teaching my daughter a lesson she’ll thank me for one day?



I could use some help on this.



— Mark