I Refuse to Let Go of My Dream for My Grandson, He Is Not My Responsibility

Hi Bright Side,

I’m 85, and I finally started using my savings to chase a dream I’ve had my whole life: opening a knitted clothing business. Cozy sweaters, scarves, hats, everything made by hand, with love and care. This is my passion, my joy, the thing that keeps me going every single day.

A few weeks ago, my son, Daniel, came to me desperate. His 4-year-old got seriously hurt, and he needed money for treatments that weren’t covered by insurance. My heart broke for my grandson; I love him more than anything. But I said, “I love him, Daniel, but I can’t give up my dream. I’m sorry.”