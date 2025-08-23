I Refuse to Let Go of My Dream for My Grandson, He Is Not My Responsibility
The letter.
Hi Bright Side,
I’m 85, and I finally started using my savings to chase a dream I’ve had my whole life: opening a knitted clothing business. Cozy sweaters, scarves, hats, everything made by hand, with love and care. This is my passion, my joy, the thing that keeps me going every single day.
A few weeks ago, my son, Daniel, came to me desperate. His 4-year-old got seriously hurt, and he needed money for treatments that weren’t covered by insurance. My heart broke for my grandson; I love him more than anything. But I said, “I love him, Daniel, but I can’t give up my dream. I’m sorry.”
I thought he’d understand. Instead, he stared at me and said, “From now on... you’re going to prioritize your business?”
I froze. Did he really just say that? After all these years of saving, planning, and dreaming, now I’m being accused of putting myself first. I’ve spent decades giving, scrimping, and sacrificing. And now, following my dream feels like the hardest thing I’ve ever done.
Some nights I lie awake wondering if I’m selfish. I love my family, but I also love the life I’ve built in my heart. Every stitch I knit, every scarf or sweater I finish — it’s proof that it’s never too late to follow your passion.
I don’t know if I made the right choice. But I do know this: at 85, I refuse to let anyone take my dream away.
Thanks for reading,
Margaret
Our readers were inspired by Margaret’s story and shared their thoughts.
- knitwit45 • 1.3k points • 5 hours ago
“Margaret, I just want to say you are AMAZING. I’m in my 40s and finally started painting again after 20 years. It’s scary, yes, but nothing beats following your passion. Your grandson will understand one day.”
- momof3andcounting • 980 points • 4 hours ago
“Oh honey, don’t feel guilty. You gave your family decades of yourself. Now it’s YOUR turn. Dreams don’t have an age limit. I think your son just needs to see how important this is to you.”
- cozycornerlady • 870 points • 3 hours ago
“This made me tear up. At 85, chasing a dream is brave, not selfish. I wish more people respected older women pursuing what makes them happy. Keep knitting those sweaters, Margaret!”
- lifeafter40 • 760 points • 2 hours ago
“I totally relate. My mom spent years raising kids, then finally started her pottery business in her 70s. She’s happier than ever. Margaret, don’t let guilt take that away.”
- stitchandsip • 640 points • 1 hour ago
“Been there with my own parents. Family emergencies tug at your heart, but it doesn’t mean you should give up your joy. You’re showing everyone it’s possible to love both your family and your dreams.”
- grannysgirl1983 • 720 points • 6 hours ago
“I love that you’re following your heart. So many women your age just stop believing they can pursue something new. You’re proof that passion doesn’t retire!”
- midlifemagic • 580 points • 30 minutes ago
“Honestly, I wish I had your courage. I’m 42 and still hesitating on starting my bakery. Margaret, you’re an inspiration for me.”
